STL's Dr. Jeffrey Gordon appeared Sunday on '60 Minutes'

When you set out to do a story about microbiomes and probiotics — as producers of "60 Minutes" did Sunday — you simply have to have Washington University professor Dr. Jeffrey I. Gordon on the show.
So they did.
In introducing him, the CBS News show noted that Gordon is "recognized as the father of the microbiome" and has "spent decades exploring the mysteries of the bacterial community in our guts."
Gut microbiomes, simply put, are the microorganisms that live in the intestinal tract and are key to the digestion of food and regulation of metabolism and immunity.
The show looked into the rising popularity of probiotics, which are marketed as aids to maintaining good digestive health. The Gordon segment was filmed back in January, a university spokesperson reported.
Gordon, director of the Center for Genome Sciences and Systems Biology, has pioneered the research into microbiomes and the role they play in causing obesity and childhood malnutrition.
And his appearance on "60 Minutes" is just another in a long list of recent highlights for Gordon, who has received most every prestigious medical honor short of the Nobel Prize.
In 2019, Gordon was awarded the Frontiers of Knowledge Award from the BBVA Foundation. Three previous winners have gone on to win the Nobel Prize.
In 2018, The Royal Society awarded Gordon the Copley Medal, the most prestigious scientific award in the United Kingdom.
In 2017, Gordon scored a trio of triumphs: The Sanofi-Institut Pasteur International Award, the Louisa Gross Horwitz Prize from Columbia University (43 Horwitz winners went on to win Nobel Prizes), and the Massry Prize (12 went on to win Nobels).
In 2016, Gordon won the Steven C. Beering Award. Six past Beering winners eventually ended up with Nobels.
