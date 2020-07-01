STL's Dr. Jeffrey Gordon appeared Sunday on '60 Minutes'

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When you set out to do a story about microbiomes and probiotics — as producers of "60 Minutes" did Sunday — you simply have to have Washington University professor Dr. Jeffrey I. Gordon on the show.

So they did.

In introducing him, the CBS News show noted that Gordon is "recognized as the father of the microbiome" and has "spent decades exploring the mysteries of the bacterial community in our guts."

Gut microbiomes, simply put, are the microorganisms that live in the intestinal tract and are key to the digestion of food and regulation of metabolism and immunity.

The show looked into the rising popularity of probiotics, which are marketed as aids to maintaining good digestive health. The Gordon segment was filmed back in January, a university spokesperson reported.

Gordon, director of the Center for Genome Sciences and Systems Biology, has pioneered the research into microbiomes and the role they play in causing obesity and childhood malnutrition.