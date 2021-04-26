STL's Hubbard radio chain grabs top three ratings spots

March was a good month for Hubbard-St. Louis radio stations, as the chain grabbed the top three spots in the latest Nielsen ratings.

Never a surprise, classic rocker KSHE (94.7 FM) remained atop the local list — with an audience more than 50% greater than the runner-up station.

And, on a more interesting note, that No. 2 position was taken for the second straight month by alternative-rock station KPNT (105.7 FM).

Although the station has been a consistent top-10 finisher in the ratings, it has enjoyed a notable jump in listeners since the January report.

Edging up to the bronze-medal level in March was Hubbard's adult hits WARH (106.5 FM).

St. Louis is the 24th largest market in the U.S. The ratings are based on the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week.

Following Hubbard's three stations, Nos. 4 through 8 are classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); Christian KLJY (99.1 FM); urban contemporary WFUN (95.5 FM); and adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM).