STL's International Institute selects new chief

After checking out more than 60 candidates, the International Institute of St. Louis has hired Arrey Obenson as its new chief executive.
"I appreciate the opportunity to serve an organization that has performed so well as the region's hub for immigrant services and community engagement," Obenson said in a statement."
Obenson replaces Anna Crosslin, who has spent more than 32 years at the helm of the organization, a key player in immigrant services and refugee resettlement programs in STL.
Obenson starts his new gig Feb. 1 and Crosslin will remain on the board of directors, according to Arindam Kar, the institute's board chairman.
Kar also noted that Obenson's previous work "has been dedicated to empowering others to find solutions to the world's biggest challenges."
Obenson is the co-founder and chief officer of Transformunity, a firm that helps corporations and organizations with strategy development and advocacy.
Prior to that post, Obenson was secretary general of Junior Chamber International, a network of 150,000 young, politically active people in more than 100 countries.
A U.S. citizen since 2009, Obenson has a master's degree in law from Washington University and is the author of "Bridging the Opportunity Gap." He and his wife, Victorine, live in STL with their two sons.