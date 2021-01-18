STL's International Institute selects new chief

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After checking out more than 60 candidates, the International Institute of St. Louis has hired Arrey Obenson as its new chief executive.

"I appreciate the opportunity to serve an organization that has performed so well as the region's hub for immigrant services and community engagement," Obenson said in a statement."

Obenson replaces Anna Crosslin, who has spent more than 32 years at the helm of the organization, a key player in immigrant services and refugee resettlement programs in STL.

Obenson starts his new gig Feb. 1 and Crosslin will remain on the board of directors, according to Arindam Kar, the institute's board chairman.

Kar also noted that Obenson's previous work "has been dedicated to empowering others to find solutions to the world's biggest challenges."

Obenson is the co-founder and chief officer of Transformunity, a firm that helps corporations and organizations with strategy development and advocacy.