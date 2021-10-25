Story of 'Battle of St. Louis' wins local Emmy

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

"House of Thunder" — which tells of the obscure but crucial Revolutionary War battle waged in our fighting burg — picked up the Mid-America Emmy for best historical documentary.

The 60-minute film was written, directed and edited by Paul Schankman. The awards were given out Saturday in an online event.

Other crew members cited by the Emmy organization were executive producer Dennis Riggs, associate producer Amanda Honigsfort, cinematographer Ryan Fitzgerald, aerial camera operator Dave Sharp and key grip Robert Garcia.

The doc was released in May and can be streamed at hecmedia.org/posts.

The 60-minute film tells one of this bureau's favorite tales of local history: the Battle of St. Louis, on May 26, 1780.