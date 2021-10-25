Story of 'Battle of St. Louis' wins local Emmy

"House of Thunder" — which tells of the obscure but crucial Revolutionary War battle waged in our fighting burg — picked up the Mid-America Emmy for best historical documentary.
The 60-minute film was written, directed and edited by Paul Schankman. The awards were given out Saturday in an online event.
Other crew members cited by the Emmy organization were executive producer Dennis Riggs, associate producer Amanda Honigsfort, cinematographer Ryan Fitzgerald, aerial camera operator Dave Sharp and key grip Robert Garcia.
The doc was released in May and can be streamed at hecmedia.org/posts.
The 60-minute film tells one of this bureau's favorite tales of local history: the Battle of St. Louis, on May 26, 1780.
British and American forces fought along the western edge of what is now the Gateway Arch grounds, near a 40-foot tower grandly known as Fort San Carlos.
Forewarned, the villagers built a fort/tower and dug a trench that arched roughly from present-day Laclede’s Landing, along the current Arch grounds, then south to the Soulard area.
So when the 700 British troops attacked, they ran into trenches patrolled by about 300 American militiamen and 30 Spanish army regulars. After a two-hour fight, the British withdrew.
On the Illinois side, American militiamen under Gen. George Rogers Clark defeated a British contingent of about 300 soldiers.
The battle flew below most people's radar until 2017, when local lawyer and author Stephen L. Kling Jr. published, “The Battle of St. Louis, the Attack on Cahokia and the American Revolution in the West.”
Kling's work contends that the battle was an important event because the colonists' victory kept the British from controlling the Mississippi River.