Story of former slave being told in Defiance this summer

The story of a freed slave’s journey through STL and out to the Rocky Mountains will be told next week by the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department.

“The True and Incredible Story of Clara Brown,” featuring storyteller Angela da Silva, will be presented at 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. June 14 in the Peace Chapel at the Daniel Boone Home in Defiance.

Known as the “Angel of the Rockies,” Brown was 54 when she was freed and then began her 30-year journey to reunite with her husband and children, who had been sold to different slave owners. Along her way, Brown fostered settlements and built schools and churches.

The Boone home, 1868 Highway F, will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on the performance dates. Shows also are set for July 12 and Aug. 9.

The program is free, but seating is limited: A parks department press release notes that each guest’s temperature will be taken before entering the chapel; park staff will seat guests to maintain social distance; and the pews will be sanitized after each performance.

Because seating is limited to 30 guests per show, guests should register online at https://bit.ly/2020ClaraBrown or call 636-798-2005.

