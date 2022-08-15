Subliminal message in Schmitt-Valentine race for Senate?

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The latest political move to catch the attention of this crack bureau came on Sunday from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Schmitt, a Republican, is facing Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine in the November general election for the U.S. Senate.

On Sunday, Schmitt posted a photo of his in-progress dinner, four tasty-looking pork steaks cooking on a grill.

The caption to the photo simply said: “Had to replace some gas burners and we’re back in business. #porksteakrebellion.”

In the background of the photo were (side by side, left to right) a bottle of Maull’s barbecue sauce and a can of Busch beer.

Some of the commenters (Democrats, we guess) saw the photo as pure political pandering. Others (Republicans, we imagine) complimented the menu and offered grilling tips.

But this bureau, professionally trained to see beyond these obvious partisan takes, clearly detected the distinct possibility that this was instead a clever case of subliminal advertising.

Was Schmitt’s photo actually trying to plant a rallying cry in the subconscious minds of voters: “Maul(l) Busch” in the upcoming election?

Heck, even the beer can was a 25-ouncer and labeled as “The Big One” — and what Missouri race could be bigger in November than a U.S. Senate seat?

Hmm.

So this bureau (which has yet to meet a pork steak it didn’t like) presented this probing question to the Schmitt campaign with a phone call around 1 p.m. Monday.

The campaign worker treated the question with all the seriousness of an economics professor delivering a symposium lecture on the Gross Domestic Product.

At some point, it had to be explained that “maul” is a word sometimes used in sports headlines to mean “defeat” or “beat” or “vanquish.”

Me: “Maul Busch, get it?”

Worker: “I see, what’s your deadline?”

Bureau: “4 p.m.”

Worker: “OK, I will pass this along.”

Lo and behold, the campaign did respond with a statement from campaign spokesman Rich Chrismer.

“This is another ridiculous take by the Post-Dispatch to carry water for out-of-touch liberals who are threatened by Eric Schmitt’s popularity among voters and his working class roots,” said Chrismer, apparently unaware of the joke shooting right by him.