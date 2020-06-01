Suicide documentary from STL crew picked for online film fest

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A documentary about suicide from two STL men has been chosen as part of an online film festival.

"Wake Up," produced by former University of Missouri students Danny Kerth and Alex Lindley, has been chosen to be part of We Are One: A Global Film Festival.

The event is a 10-day digital film festival being aired exclusively on YouTube.

"Wake Up" will make its premiere at 5:45 p.m. Thursday and will then be available on YouTube's on-demand service for seven days after the premiere.

Kerth is a 2011 graduate of Chaminade High and Lindley is a 2011 alum of De Smet Jesuit High.