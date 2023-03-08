Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Color Elad Gross interested in running for Missouri attorney general.

In a social media post Wednesday, the St. Louis civil rights lawyer said he has launched an “exploratory campaign” to help determine if he will run for the office in 2024.

Today, I'm launching an exploratory campaign for Attorney General of Missouri because I believe we deserve better.



If we can reach our goals by March 31, we'll get the real campaign started.



Sign up right now at https://t.co/madJsGYhND pic.twitter.com/uHRKs3EuXm — Elad Gross 🇺🇸 (@BigElad) March 8, 2023

Gross says that he needs to raise $25,000 and enlist 50 volunteers by March 31 for his campaign to move forward.

A native St. Louisan and a Democrat, Gross ran unsuccessfully for Missouri attorney general in 2020. In 2021, he won a major Sunshine Law case at the Missouri Supreme Court after he sued Gov. Mike Parson’s administration for overcharging for public records.

Two other candidates, both Republicans, have announced their candidacy: current Attorney General Andrew Bailey, appointed to the post earlier this year to replace U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt; and former federal prosecutor Will Scharf, who also was a policy adviser to former Gov. Eric Greitens.