Survey says STL's 'best small cities' lie west of I-270

Most of the time, comparison lists for U.S. municipalities focus on the big cities.

But a new study from personal finance website WalletHub, "Best Small Cities in America," focuses solely on small cities — and the big winners in STL are west of Interstate 270, or the Missouri River.

(Note: The comparison looked only at cities with a population of 25,000 to 100,000, so many of the even-smaller STL munies were not considered. Also, Edwardsville's population was slightly below 25,000 in the 2010 census.)

The 1,200 cities in the study were given a percentage grade based on their scores in four main areas: affordability, economic health, education and medical health, quality of life, and safety.

The only two cities in STL to get a grade above 90 were Ballwin (93) and Chesterfield (92).

Four cities in St. Charles County got the next-best grades: Wentzville (87), St. Peters (79), O'Fallon (77) and St. Charles (75).

The only other small city to score above 70, and the highest inside I-270, was Kirkwood (74).