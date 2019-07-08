Look past the fact that St. Louis is ranked as being unsafe, unhealthy and poorly-run.
Just focus on all the fun.
Of the largest 100 U.S. cities, our fair burg clocked in at No. 19 for the "Best & Worst Cities For Recreation."
St. Louis did quite well in three of the four main categories, even cracking the top 10 (No. 4) in cost of recreational activities.
In the most heavily weighted category — entertainment and recreational facilities — we were No. 19 in the U.S.
Our ranking was especially strong in the sub-category of live music venues per capita: No. 6, trailing only Nashville, New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Austin, Texas.
In another category, quality of parks, we finished No. 16, with a No. 1 ranking for per capita spending on parkland.
Our Achilles heel? St. Louis' wet-blanket summers were bad enough for a No. 94 ranking.
Still, the only major neighbor that bested us was Cincinnati (No. 7). Others were Chicago (16); Kansas City (49); Nashville (66); Indianapolis (80); Louisville (84); and Memphis (93).
The best U.S. city for recreation, San Diego; the worst, Jersey City, N.J.