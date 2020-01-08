Tables selling fast for P-D trivia night on Jan. 31

Hotcakes should sell so fast.
Tickets to the officially sanctioned and undeniably enjoyable "Fourth Annual Post-Dispatch Trivia Night" are moving at a furious pace, but some open tables still remain.
The event will be held Jan. 31 at The Moolah Center, 12545 Fee Fee Road. Doors open at 6 p.m., questions start promptly at 7 p.m.
Tickets — $280 for a table of eight — include complimentary Schlafly beer, a gift bag and more. Guests are invited to bring their own food.
Even better: If you're a St. Louis Post-Dispatch subscriber, you can save $40 on a table purchase. Visit STLtoday.com/readerrewards.
P-D staffers who will be present to ask questions include: sports scribe Ben Frederickson; features writer Valerie Schremp Hahn; reporter Erin Heffernan; Weatherbird artist Dan Martin; business guru Dave Nicklaus; reporter Janelle O'Dea; digital editor Amanda St. Amand; and features columnist Aisha Sultan. (This bureau will serve as emcee.)
There also will be a silent auction, raffles and prizes. For more information or tickets, go to stltoday.com/trivia.