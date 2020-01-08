You are the owner of this article.
Tables selling fast for P-D trivia night on Jan. 31
Post-Dispatch Trivia Night

A packed house getting ready for a night of trivia, at A St. Louis Thing: The Post-Dispatch Trivia Night, at Moolah Shrine Center in St. Louis on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher

 Micah Usher

Hotcakes should sell so fast.

Tickets to the officially sanctioned and undeniably enjoyable "Fourth Annual Post-Dispatch Trivia Night" are moving at a furious pace, but some open tables still remain.

The event will be held Jan. 31 at The Moolah Center, 12545 Fee Fee Road. Doors open at 6 p.m., questions start promptly at 7 p.m.

Tickets — $280 for a table of eight — include complimentary Schlafly beer, a gift bag and more. Guests are invited to bring their own food.

Even better: If you're a St. Louis Post-Dispatch subscriber, you can save $40 on a table purchase. Visit STLtoday.com/readerrewards.

P-D staffers who will be present to ask questions include: sports scribe Ben Frederickson; features writer Valerie Schremp Hahn; reporter Erin Heffernan; Weatherbird artist Dan Martin; business guru Dave Nicklaus; reporter Janelle O'Dea; digital editor Amanda St. Amand; and features columnist Aisha Sultan. (This bureau will serve as emcee.)

There also will be a silent auction, raffles and prizes. For more information or tickets, go to stltoday.com/trivia.

