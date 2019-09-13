STL tort titan Terry Crouppen has landed a recurring role in an upcoming court television show that makes its debut Monday.
The public face of the Brown & Crouppen law firm will appear on "Personal Injury Court," which will air at 7:30 and 10 a.m. weekdays on KMOV (Channel 4).
The star jurist on the show is Gino Brogdon, a former trial attorney in the Atlanta area who spent about 10 years as a Fulton County circuit court judge.
According to producers of the syndicated show, Crouppen will take part in the show segment that will provide legal commentary about some of the featured cases.
Teases that they are, producers did not provide any specifics as to which episodes would feature Crouppen, who also was unavailable for comment.