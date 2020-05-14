That's a winner: First online P-D trivia contest played to packed house

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

They said it couldn't be done, but darn if we didn't go and do it.

The Post-Dispatch's first-ever “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest” is now in the books, and the big winner is Carl Eccher.

Eccher had the highest combined score through all four nights. For his win, Eccher will receive a gift package from our sponsors, Jack Daniels — including two free tickets for a distillery tour in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

The winner of the fourth round of questioning Thursday night was Bobby Williams. He joins Steve Klutho, Marilyn Nenninger and Anthony Nicksich in the quartet of question masters for each round. They also will getting some Jack Daniels schtuff.

So thanks to all who came along for the ride, which averaged 1,023 players per night.

And it was such a success that we're going to do it again next week (different questions, of course). We'll have more details Monday.

Until then, stay sharp ... and wash your hands.

