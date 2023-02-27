Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For those who still ride the radio dial, the Nielsen ratings in the STL market have become more interesting, now that classic rock KSHE no longer seems to be a shoo-in for the No. 1 spot.

In January, the top spot went to adult hits WARH (106.5 FM), with a rating of 10.2. That number represent the percentage of a market’s total listeners.

WARH, aka “The Arch,” also won the ratings battle in October and November, before getting caught by KSHE (94.7 FM) in December.

In January, KSHE clocked in at No.2, with a rating of 9.4. Tied for third were adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM) and classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM), both with ratings of 8.1.

Rounding out the top 10 were: alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM); urban contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM); Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM); country music KSD (93.7 FM); news/talk KMOX (1120 AM); and country music WIL (92.3 FM).

After KMOX in the talk-radio format, public radio KWMU (90.7 FM) was No. 11; sports/talk WXOS (101.1 FM), an ESPN affiliate, was No. 13; and conservative talk KFTK (97.7 FM) was No. 17.

Our mighty metropolitan radio market is the 24th largest in the U.S.