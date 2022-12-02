‘The Arch’ leads St. Louis radio for second straight month

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Make it a double for adult hits radio station WARH (106.5 FM), which finished on top of the Nielsen ratings for the second month in a row.

The station known as “The Arch” claimed the crown for the November ratings period, with a mark of 9.7. That is a solid increase from its October rating of 9.4 and one full percentage point ahead of the field.

The ratings numbers represent the percentage of a radio market’s total listeners every day between 6 a.m. and midnight.

Classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM) finished in the No. 2 slot for the fourth month in a row. Their mark of 8.7 is the same one they achieved last month.

And it is unlikely that KSHE, which had been the ratings leader for many months, to rebound in the December period. That chunk of days usually is dominated by KEZK (102.5 FM), which already has begun its around-the-clock playing of Christmas music.

Alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM), with a rating of 7.9, came in at No. 3 for November. This is the second straight month the “The Point” finished in third place after holding the top spot in August and September.

All three of those top stations are part of the Hubbard St. Louis radio operations.

Rounding out the top 10 are: urban contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM); country music KSD (93.7 FM); classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); country music WIL (92.3 FM); Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM); adult contemporary KEZK; and National Public Radio affiliate KWMU (90.7 FM), aka St. Louis Public Radio.

Along with cracking the top 10, KWMU also led all talk stations. News/talk KMOX (1120 AM), with Cardinals baseball now in hibernation, dropped to No. 11.

Sports/talk WXOS (101.1 FM), this market’s ESPN affiliate, finished at No. 12; and conservative talk KFTK (97.7 FM) stayed at No. 16 for the second month in a row.

Our mighty metropolitan radio market is the 24th largest in the U.S.