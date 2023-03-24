Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The title of “top spot on the radio dial” has been grabbed once again by adult hits WARH (106.5 FM).

It’s the fourth time in the last five months that the station known as “The Arch” has been No. 1 in the Nielsen ratings for the St. Louis market.

And each time, the longtime ratings champs — classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM) has ended up in second place.

For February, WARH posted a rating of 9.8, compared to 9.2 for KSHE. The numbers represent the percentage of a market’s total listeners, measured from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

No complaints about the ratings have been heard from the Hubbard Radio chain, owner of both stations.

Classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM), an iHeart Radio station, came in with an 8.1, good enough for the bronze medal.

Rounding out the top 10 were: urban contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM); country music KSD (93.7 FM); alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM); adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM); country music WIL (92.3 FM); and news/talk KMOX (1120 AM).

After KMOX in the talk-radio format, public radio KWMU (90.7 FM) was No. 11; sports/talk WXOS (101.1 FM), an ESPN affiliate, was No. 13; and conservative talk KFTK (97.7 FM) was No. 16.

Our mighty metro radio market is the 24th largest in the U.S.