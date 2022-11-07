‘The Arch’ wins St. Louis radio ratings war for October

For the third straight month — after annually dominating the Nielsen ratings war in local radio — a station other than KSHE has finished on top of the hill.
In the October ratings period, adult hits WARH (106.5 FM) finished as the No. 1 spot on the dial. The station, aka “the Arch,” generated a rating of 9.3.
The ratings numbers represent the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners every day between 6 a.m. and midnight.
Classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM) finished in the runner-up slot for the third month in a row, with a mark of 8.7.
Alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM), with a rating of 8.2, came in at No. 3 for October. The station held the top spot in August and September.
In the past, KSHE most always grabbed the monthly crown — except for the December ratings, when KEZK grabs the No. 1 spot with its around-the-clock Christmas music.
News/talk KMOX (1120 AM), still riding the Cardinals division-winning, playoff-making baseball season, finished at No. 4 with a rating of 6.9.
Rounding out the top 10 are: urban contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM); Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM); country music KSD (93.7 FM); classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); country music WIL (92.3 FM); and adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM).
In the always-close, seesaw battle between country music stations, the rating KSD-FM (aka “The Bull”) generated in October reversed a three-month trend in which WIL had finished at the top in that music genre.
And aside from KMOX, here is how the other non-music stations fared:
National Public Radio affiliate KWMU (90.7 FM) checked in at No. 11; sports/talk WXOS (101.1 FM), this market’s ESPN affiliate, finished at No. 12; and conservative talk KFTK (97.7 FM) came in at No. 16.
Our mighty metropolitan radio market is the 24th largest in the U.S.