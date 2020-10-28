'The Bull' charges; KFTK passes KMOX in radio ratings

The latest Nielsen numbers for STL radio stations show a few surprises.
Country music station KSD (93.7 FM), better known as "The Bull," had a big jump in listeners, according to the October ratings.
The station shot up to No. 3 in the market, compared to the No. 11 slot it usually held during the spring and summer. Its October rating was 7.0; its average rating for April through September was 4.5.
The Nielsen numbers indicate the percentage of a market's total number of radio listeners (12 and older) who tune into a Nielsen-subscribing station between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week.
In this market, 25 stations subscribe to the ratings service. The report was provided by the St. Louis Media History Foundation.
Still at the top of the list at No. 1 is classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM), even with its rating dipping to 11.6, down from 12.3 in September.
In its usual No. 2 slot was classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM), which picked up an 8.5 rating. At No. 4 (after "The Bull") was adult hits WARH-FM (106.5 FM).
The No. 5 slot saw a tie between adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM) and conservative talk KFTK (97.1 FM).
KFTK's rating made it STL's top talk station in October in STL, jumping ahead of legacy frequency KMOX (1120 AM), which got a 5.7 rating, good for No. 7 on the list.
Rounding out the top 10 were Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM), country music WIL-FM (92.3 FM), and tied for No. 10, alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM) and urban classic WFUN (95.5 FM).
Joe Holleman • 314-340-8254
@stlsherpa on Twitter
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.