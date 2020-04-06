The Evening Whirl suspends printing because of coronavirus

After 83 years of serving as STL's most ribald register of fractious felons, the Evening Whirl has stopped its presses — at least for the near future.

Officially the St. Louis Metro Evening Whirl, the newspaper has suspended its print publication, with its last edition coming out on March 31.

"The decision wasn’t an easy one,” publisher Anthony L. Sanders said. "We are optimistic that this pandemic will flatten-out as predicted by the medical community and we will return then."

Sanders has been with the newspapers for years, as has editor/reporter Brian Ireland.

Few papers are as uniquely St. Louis as "the Whirl," and few have devoted so much coverage to our fair burg's nefarious and felonious.

The newspaper was founded in 1938 by the legendary Ben Thomas, a former track teammate of Jesse Owens at Ohio State University.

It was originally called the "Night Whirl," and it covered general news in STL's black community.

But eventually, Thomas began filling the paper with salacious crime stories and mugshot galleries of dope dealers, prostitutes and gun thugs. More often than not, the stories were written in rhyme.

Nicknamed "The Baron," the nattily attired Thomas was a well-known sight at police headquarters, dropping off newspapers, picking up mugshots and pumping detectives — most of whom he assigned colorful nicknames — for the sordid details of breaking crime stories.

At its peak under Thomas, the newspaper sold about 100,000 copies, making it the second-largest sold newspaper in STL, behind only the Post-Dispatch.

When Thomas died in 2005 at the age of 94, one of his sons, Barry Thomas, managed the company from his home in California. After his death in 2017, another son, Kevin Thomas, grabbed the reins.

In February 2019, the newspaper was bought by a group of investors led by longtime STL politico Steven C. Roberts Sr., a former alderman and now chief deputy for St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts.