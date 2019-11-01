St. Louis history buffs, fans of "The Exorcist" and anyone looking for a post-Halloween scare, should note this event en masse:
The University Libraries at St. Louis University will hold a panel discussion at 4 p.m. Thursday on the 1949 exorcism that took place in St. Louis.
That exorcism inspired the 1971 novel by William Peter Blatty, which led to the making of the 1973 horror classic, "The Exorcist" (along with several sorry sequels).
Panelists will include Brother Warren Longo; former Alexian Brother Pat Rick, a filmmaker and writer working on a book about the 1949 exorcism; and John Waide, SLU's archivist emeritus.
The event is free and open to the public. It will be at the Pius XII Library, 3650 Lindell Boulevard.
The real-life events took place between January and April of 1949 and involved a 14-year-old boy living in a suburb of Washington, D.C.
After a series of strange events took place in and near the boy’s home, the boy was brought to St. Louis and the exorcism was performed by Jesuit priests on the university campus and at the now-gone Alexian Brothers Hospital.
The focus of the discussion will be on the Alexian Brothers' role in caring for the teen thought to be suffering from demonic possession.