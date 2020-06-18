'The Hill' trailer teases work showing next month at STL film fest

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the curious, a sneak preview of a documentary about the Italian Hill neighborhood in south St. Louis is available for viewing.

A trailer for "America's Last Little Italy: The Hill," directed by Joe Puleo, can be seen on YouTube, the Ciao St. Louis website or on one of its social media platforms.

Or watch it right here:

The documentary is scheduled to be featured from July 10 to 19 in the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, which will be held exclusively online this year because of coronavirus concerns.

The film was produced by Puleo and Steve Cakourus, who also edited the piece. Other credited contributors include Levi Barnes, Julius Damienz and Alvin Zamudio.

The executive producer is Rio Vitale, president of Ciao St. Louis, which is a nonprofit group that aims to promote and preserve Italian American heritage in St. Louis.