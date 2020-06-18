'The Hill' trailer teases work showing next month at STL film fest

For the curious, a sneak preview of a documentary about the Italian Hill neighborhood in south St. Louis is available for viewing.
A trailer for "America's Last Little Italy: The Hill," directed by Joe Puleo, can be seen on YouTube, the Ciao St. Louis website or on one of its social media platforms.
Or watch it right here:
The documentary is scheduled to be featured from July 10 to 19 in the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, which will be held exclusively online this year because of coronavirus concerns.
The film was produced by Puleo and Steve Cakourus, who also edited the piece. Other credited contributors include Levi Barnes, Julius Damienz and Alvin Zamudio.
The executive producer is Rio Vitale, president of Ciao St. Louis, which is a nonprofit group that aims to promote and preserve Italian American heritage in St. Louis.
Vitale was featured earlier this week in news reports about the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue from Tower Grove Park. The statue, not for the first time, had come under fire from groups who have been critical of the Italian explorer's treatment of indigenous people.
While saying he was sad to see the statue removed, Vitale said that he hoped the action would lead to "real reform — health care, education and protection under the law."
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.