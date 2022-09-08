'The Point' hits pinnacle of St. Louis radio ratings for August

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the first time in 2022, a St. Louis radio station other than KSHE (94.7 FM) finished at the top of the Nielsen ratings.

Alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM) finished in the No. 1 slot with a 10.0 rating during the August ratings period.

KSHE, the rocking sister station to "The Point" in the Hubbard St. Louis chain, garnered an 8.4 rating, which was good for second place.

And still another Hubbard station, adult hits WARH (106.5 FM), grabbed the last podium spot with a rating of 8.3.

The ratings represent the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners every day between 6 a.m. and midnight.

KPNT's grabbing of the monthly crown away from KSHE is unusual — except during the December ratings period, when KEZK annually grabs the No. 1 spot with its around-the-clock playing of Christmas music.

Finishing out the top 10 were: classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); urban contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM); country music WIL (92.3 FM); country music KSD (93.7 FM); adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM); and news/talk KMOX (1120 AM).

That No. 10 ranking also keeps KMOX at the top of the talk-radio field.

The Cardinal-carrying station bested No. 11 sports/talk WXOS (101.1 FM), this market’s ESPN affiliate; and the No. 12 station, public radio KWMU (90.7 FM). Conservative talk KFTK (97.7 FM) came in at No. 14.

Our mighty metropolitan radio market is the 24th largest in the U.S.