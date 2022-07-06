 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘The Rabbit’ returns: Ron Elz talking STL tunes in history museum program

cd cg MOBOT chuc-14974630

Friday July 24, 2009 -- St. Louis - Chuck Berry performs at the Missouri Botanical Garden in honor of the Garden's founder Henry Shaw's 209th birthday Friday. Christian Gooden cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

The Rabbit is back, in the flesh.

After a COVID-caused layoff of more than two years, Ron “Johnny Rabbit” Elz is bringing back his live pop-culture presentations at the Missouri History Museum.

On Tuesday, Elz will hold forth at the museum’s (“cooled by refrigeration”) Lee Auditorium with his first program in front of an audience since February 2020.

Elz notes that the program, “The Sound of St. Louis,” will look at this toddlin’ town’s tune history from Scott Joplin to Chuck Berry.

Guest speakers will include KMOX (1120 AM) and KTVI (Channel 2) personality John Hancock, who will play some ragtime piano; the historical society’s Andrew Wanko, who will share a rare “tin-foil” recording from the museum; trumpeter Bill Moriarty and the Ozark Theater’s Dan Stevens.

Elz also will tell tales about places like Gaslight Square and local performers such as opera star Grace Bumbry and Dixieland legend Singleton Palmer.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the one-hour program begins at 11 a.m. Admission is free, no reservations are needed.

johnny rabbit

Ron "Johnny Rabbitt" Elz in 2011. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff
