'The Smash' returning to STL radio next week

"The Smash" is back.
Starting Monday, Asher "Smash" Benrubi — one of STL's most popular rock jocks for decades — will return to your radio dial, on WBGZ (107.1 FM).
Benrubi will host a two-hour talk show, "Smash Daily," from 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays. The station broadcasts out of offices in downtown Alton.
A longtime rock jock at KSHE (94.7 FM) and other frequencies, Benrubi likely will pick up some deejay shifts in the future at WBGZ's sister station, known as "My Mix" (94.3 FM). That station plays hits from the 1960s and 1970s.
"Initially, that format is what interested me in working with (WBGZ)," Benrubi said. "Then when the opportunity presented itself to host a two-hour interactive talk show every afternoon, that just seemed like the right place to start."
"But we definitely have an eye on being on both stations in the future,” Benrubi said.
Benrubi came to town in 1988, after rock-jock stints at stations in Indianapolis and Washington.
He stepped away from full-time radio in the late 2000s to help care for his wife of 40 years, Debbie, who had breast cancer. They eventually moved to Arizona, where she died in 2016. Benrubi then returned to STL.
Nick Darr, the stations' general manager, called Benrubi "a true legend in our market."
"When you have someone with his broadcasting resume interested in joining your team, you definitely do what you can to make that happen," Darr said in a statement.
"But the great thing about him," he noted, "is that the quality of his character matches, or maybe even surpasses, the quality of his work.”
