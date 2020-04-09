'The Smash' returning to STL radio next week

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

"The Smash" is back.

Starting Monday, Asher "Smash" Benrubi — one of STL's most popular rock jocks for decades — will return to your radio dial, on WBGZ (107.1 FM).

Benrubi will host a two-hour talk show, "Smash Daily," from 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays. The station broadcasts out of offices in downtown Alton.

A longtime rock jock at KSHE (94.7 FM) and other frequencies, Benrubi likely will pick up some deejay shifts in the future at WBGZ's sister station, known as "My Mix" (94.3 FM). That station plays hits from the 1960s and 1970s.

"Initially, that format is what interested me in working with (WBGZ)," Benrubi said. "Then when the opportunity presented itself to host a two-hour interactive talk show every afternoon, that just seemed like the right place to start."

"But we definitely have an eye on being on both stations in the future,” Benrubi said.

Benrubi came to town in 1988, after rock-jock stints at stations in Indianapolis and Washington.