'The Whirl' returning to STL newsstands May 11

"The Whirl" is giving it another whirl.
After the coronavirus pandemic forced the St. Louis Metro Evening Whirl to suspend publication for the first time in its 82-year history, the company has announced it will come back on May 11.
In a statement, newspaper management said the decision to resume printing came after "dozens of emails, texts and telephone calls from loyal readers and the general public."
The Whirl, STL's titillating tabloid of scandals and scofflaws, was founded in 1938 by Ben Thomas, a former track teammate of Jesse Owens at Ohio State University.
It was originally called the "Night Whirl," and covered general news in the black community.
Eventually, Thomas began filling the paper with salacious crime stories and mugshot galleries of dope dealers, prostitutes and gun thugs. More often than not, the stories were written in rhyme.
At its peak under Thomas, the newspaper sold about 100,000 copies, making it the second-largest sold newspaper in STL, behind only the Post-Dispatch.
When Thomas died in 2005 at the age of 94, one of his sons, Barry Thomas, managed the company from his home in California. After his death in 2017, another son, Kevin Thomas, grabbed the reins.
In February 2019, the newspaper was bought by a group of investors led by longtime STL politico Steven C. Roberts Sr., a former alderman and now chief deputy for St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts.
