This city is stressed out — but it's getting better

Hell, yes, we're stressed! But it's getting better.

Our fair burg has been ranked as No. 8 in the U.S. when it comes to most stressed-out cities, on a list from personal finance website WalletHub.

But guess what? That's two places lower than where we were ranked in 2019.

The list looked at the 182 largest U.S. cities and broke the issue down into four categories:

We were awful, No. 2, in the "financial" area, which looked at things such as household income, credit score, foreclosure and bankruptcy rate, and poverty rate. Only Cleveland was worse.

We were No. 41 when it came to "health and safety" stress, with our worst showing being the fact that we were third in highest crime rate. (Springfield, Missouri, was No. 4).

When it came to "family" stress, we clocked in at No. 43. That category looked at separation/divorce rate, single-parent households, and child-care availability and cost.

Our least-stressed area was "work," at No. 48, where the criteria included average work-week hours, job security, unemployment and underemployment rate, traffic congestion, and commute time.