Thomas Moore, founder of popular 'Zoofari' event, dies at 95

Thomas Milliken Moore — Tommy or "Bones" to family and friends — fought in a world war, started a publishing company, helped many good causes and skied whenever he could.

Heck, he even owned a camel once.

But Mr. Moore, who died Dec. 29 at his home in Ladue at the age of 95, also created one of the area's most popular social events, the "Zoofari."

The biennial black-tie fundraiser for the St. Louis Zoo began in 1963 because, basically, Mr. Moore liked to read newspapers.

"He was reading a Chicago newspaper and they had a feature about a fundraiser for their zoo, and it was called 'Dancing With the Lions' or something like that," said Kate "Kitsy" Moore, his wife of 47 years.

"He was head of the zoo friends' association here at the time and he brought the idea to the rest of the board," she said.

"And they all hated the idea."

But one person who thought Mr. Moore had a grand idea for raising money was none other than the zoo's legendary director, Marlon Perkins.

"So with Mr. Perkins behind it, the rest of the board agreed," Kate Moore said.