Thomas Moore, founder of popular 'Zoofari' event, dies at 95

Thomas Milliken Moore — Tommy or "Bones" to family and friends — fought in a world war, started a publishing company, helped many good causes and skied whenever he could.
Heck, he even owned a camel once.
But Mr. Moore, who died Dec. 29 at his home in Ladue at the age of 95, also created one of the area's most popular social events, the "Zoofari."
The biennial black-tie fundraiser for the St. Louis Zoo began in 1963 because, basically, Mr. Moore liked to read newspapers.
"He was reading a Chicago newspaper and they had a feature about a fundraiser for their zoo, and it was called 'Dancing With the Lions' or something like that," said Kate "Kitsy" Moore, his wife of 47 years.
"He was head of the zoo friends' association here at the time and he brought the idea to the rest of the board," she said.
"And they all hated the idea."
But one person who thought Mr. Moore had a grand idea for raising money was none other than the zoo's legendary director, Marlon Perkins.
"So with Mr. Perkins behind it, the rest of the board agreed," Kate Moore said.
Mr. Moore was born Oct. 22, 1925, the youngest of three boys who grew up in comfortable circumstances at their home in Clayton.
(Their maternal grandfather, John Thomas Milliken, lived on private Portland Place and was known as "King Midas" because of his gold-mining activities, Kate Moore said.)
As a boy, Mr. Moore spent much time engaged in bird-watching in nearby Forest Park, a favorite pastime that lasted a lifetime, his wife said.
But after graduating from Country Day High School (now MICDS) in 1943, Mr. Moore followed so many teens of his time and after turning 18 he went to enlist in the service. Alas, he was rejected.
"They said he had tuberculosis because he had a scar on his lung," Kate Moore said. "He'd never had TB but they wouldn't take him."
At least until November 1944 anyway, she said with a laugh. "That's when he got his draft notice and finally went into the Army."
Mr. Moore served honorably with the 4th Infantry Division and made it to Europe, on the Queen Mary, before the war ended.
Years later, when recounting his battlefield experiences as part of a grandchild's school project, Mr. Moore offered some sage advice about war.
"Mainly, do everything to avoid it," he said.
After mustering out of the Army, he attended Brown University and graduated in 1949 with a degree in English.
After working as a printing salesman, he started Milliken Publishing Co. in 1960, a company that mainly published school books. He sold the business in the mid-2000s, Kate Moore said.
While running his business, Mr. Moore engaged in a number of philanthropic efforts. Along with his work with the zoo, he established a financial aid fund at MICDS, donated a greenhouse to the Missouri Botanical Garden and supported Washington University's Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center.
In the 1970s, Mr. Moore owned a ranch in Colorado, where he stayed when he skied at nearby Telluride. Part of the plot's menagerie included a camel, Humphrey.
"He sold the ranch too early, before the area got so popular," Kate Moore said. "That same ranch is now owned by (former New York mayor and presidential candidate) Michael Bloomberg," she said.
Up until his last year, Mr. Moore had stayed in good shape and lifted weights at his local gym. "I honestly think he would've made it to 100 if cancer hadn't gotten him," his wife said.
Mr. Moore is survived by three children, two stepchildren and six grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held later this month at Bellefontaine Cemetery.
Kate Moore said her husband was glad his children and grandchildren paid a visit at Christmas. "He wanted to see them all, and he got to," she said.