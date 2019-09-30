If you want to spend some time with legendary company, mark Oct. 19 on your planner.
The Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists will honor three members with its "Living Legend Awards" —food writer Cleora Hughes and photojournalist Odell Mitchell Jr., both Post-Dispatch alums, and television reporter/producer Ruth Ezell.
The celebration will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 19, at Il Monastero, 3050 Olive St. in midtown St. Louis. Tickets ($40) are available through Eventbrite.com or association members.
Group president Carol Daniel (of KMOX Radio fame) said the three "have made their respective marks on the profession and set the stage for many of us to follow."
Hughes spent 41 years at the P-D and was the first black editor of the paper's entertainment section. She was inducted in 2017 into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame.
Mitchell, an East St. Louis native, spent 25 years at the Post and also worked at the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville. Since retiring, Mitchell has been working as a freelance photographer and teaching.
Ezell now is a producer of Living St. Louis on KETC (Channel 9). Previously, she worked at several radio and television stations, including a 10-year stint at KSDK (Channel 5).
The three will join six others already honored since the award was established in 2014. They are: Bonita Cornute, Art Holliday, Linda Lockhart, Wiley Price, Sharon Stevens and Bonita Tillman.