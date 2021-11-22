Three pro wrestling figures entering STL Sports Hall of Fame

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Three men who made professional wrestling — and the "Wrestling at the Chase" television show — a local phenomenon will be inducted posthumously next month into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.

Promoter Sam Muchnick, television host Larry Matysik and ring announcer Mickey Garagiola will be honored at a night that also includes six live matches.

Muchnick, a former sportswriter turned promoter, ran professional wrestling in the area during its heydey of the 1940s and 1950s. His collaboration with KPLR founder Harold Koplar to televise matches in the late 1950s helped revive the struggling attraction.

Matysik, a Belleville native, was the television host of the show from 1972 to 1982, and then went on to become a promoter in his own right and worked with the WWE. He also wrote five books about professional wrestling.

Garagiola became the ring announcer for the show early on in its existence, taking over for his brother, baseball player and sportscaster Joe Garagiola.

The event also will help thump the tub for the book "Wrestling at the Chase, written by Ed Wheatley, president of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society.