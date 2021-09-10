Three STL broadcasters lauded by state association

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Three STL broadcasters were honored last month at an awards ceremony of the Missouri Broadcasters Association.

For 2021, Cardinals play-by-play announcer John Rooney was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Rooney has been the Redbirds main mic man since 2006. Previously, he did play-by-play for the Chicago White Sox for 18 seasons.

The other two honorees finally got a chance to pick up their 2020 trophies, after last year's celebration was canceled due to pandemic restrictions:

Television reporter/anchor Betsey Bruce, a 46-year veteran of STL airwaves, was inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame; and Hubbard St. Louis general manager John Kijowski was presented with the 2020 Distinguished Broadcaster Award.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.