Three STL broadcasters lauded by state association
Three STL broadcasters lauded by state association

Three STL broadcasters were honored last month at an awards ceremony of the Missouri Broadcasters Association.

For 2021, Cardinals play-by-play announcer John Rooney was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Rooney has been the Redbirds main mic man since 2006. Previously, he did play-by-play for the Chicago White Sox for 18 seasons.

John Rooney at Baseball Writer's Dinner (copy)

Cardinals radio announcers John Rooney, above, and Ricky Horton are back on the road again with the team.

The other two honorees finally got a chance to pick up their 2020 trophies, after last year's celebration was canceled due to pandemic restrictions:

Television reporter/anchor Betsey Bruce, a 46-year veteran of STL airwaves, was inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame; and Hubbard St. Louis general manager John Kijowski was presented with the 2020 Distinguished Broadcaster Award.

+1 
Betsey Bruce

Betsey Bruce. Photo courtesy of KTVI (Channel 2)

 Courtesy of KTVI (Channel 2)
