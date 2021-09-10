Three STL broadcasters lauded by state association

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Three STL broadcasters were honored last month at an awards ceremony of the Missouri Broadcasters Association.
For 2021, Cardinals play-by-play announcer John Rooney was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Rooney has been the Redbirds main mic man since 2006. Previously, he did play-by-play for the Chicago White Sox for 18 seasons.
The other two honorees finally got a chance to pick up their 2020 trophies, after last year's celebration was canceled due to pandemic restrictions:
Television reporter/anchor Betsey Bruce, a 46-year veteran of STL airwaves, was inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame; and Hubbard St. Louis general manager John Kijowski was presented with the 2020 Distinguished Broadcaster Award.
