Three STL high-schoolers named as Presidential Scholars
Three STL high-school students, out of a field of more than 6,000 eligible students, have been named as U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The praiseworthy pupils are Janvi Huria of Marquette High, Sri Jaladi of Parkway West and Rohith K Ryali of Lafayette High.

The scholars are selected on the basis of academics essays, school evaluations and transcripts and community service.

Two other Missouri students were named to the field: Justin David Eddy of Rocheport and Sydney Marie Stundebeck of Salisbury.

