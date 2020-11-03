Three STL sites on preservation group's new 'endangered' list

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

An abandoned north St. Louis church, a fire-damaged museum and sections of St. Charles are three of the sites listed on the "endangered" list by a state preservation group.

The Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation included the three STL sites on its "Places in Peril" list, which names 11 buildings across Missouri that are in danger of being demolished.

"The good news is that we have people at all three (local) locations who are interested in preserving these buildings," said alliance director Bill Hart, who also is the author of "Historic Missouri Roadsides."

"So all three have pretty good chances of being preserved," he said.

The local sites specifically are:

• The original St. Augustine's Catholic Church: The Gothic Revival-style church at 3114 Lismore Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood was built in 1896 and was open until 1979, when it became a Baptist church for a short time. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.