Three STL sites on preservation group's new 'endangered' list

An abandoned north St. Louis church, a fire-damaged museum and sections of St. Charles are three of the sites listed on the "endangered" list by a state preservation group.
The Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation included the three STL sites on its "Places in Peril" list, which names 11 buildings across Missouri that are in danger of being demolished.
"The good news is that we have people at all three (local) locations who are interested in preserving these buildings," said alliance director Bill Hart, who also is the author of "Historic Missouri Roadsides."
"So all three have pretty good chances of being preserved," he said.
The local sites specifically are:
• The original St. Augustine's Catholic Church: The Gothic Revival-style church at 3114 Lismore Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood was built in 1896 and was open until 1979, when it became a Baptist church for a short time. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Since being abandoned some years ago, the structure has been raided by vandals and thieves who have removed much of the interior.
Earlier this year, Brittany Breeden and her husband, Chris Gloyd, bought the church and have begun planning for its restoration.
(This site should not be confused with the existing, and active, St. Augustine's Catholic Church, formerly St. Barbara's, at 1371 Hamilton Avenue.)
• Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum: This museum for numerous written works of historical significance at 3524 Russell Boulevard, near the Compton Heights Water Tower, was extensively damaged by a fire in March 2019.
Most of the foundation's collection was rescued by St. Louis firefighters. One of the museum's tenants, the St. Louis Media History Foundation, has since relocated its archive to Grand Center.
• Buildings in Frenchtown/Main Street area of St. Charles: Hart said that instead of selecting just one, the alliance decided to make a blanket inclusion. One such structure is the Short Boarding House at 1425 North Second Street.
"There are several old buildings that are being threatened, so we labeled it as 'historic resources in St. Charles,' " Hart said.
