Three teams representing Washington U. in 'Quiz Bowl'
After competing in Quiz Bowl, look at all the good things that happened to "Jeopardy!" superstar Ken Jennings.

Who knows, game-show fame and fortune may be in the offing for any of the 13 Washington University students who, like Jennings in his day, will head (virtually) to the contest next month to test their mettle.

The students are part of three separate squads from the school that will compete on April 10 in the NAQT Quiz Bowl 2021 Intercollegiate Championship Tournament.

The contest was not held last year, and this year's set-to will be conducted online. 

The contest is played by teams who have to answer questions ranging from pop culture and sports, to classic literature and biology.

Here is the roster for each of the three teams:

No. 1: Jeremy Cummings, Charles Hang, Athena Kern and Paul Lee.

No. 2: Waley He, Em Powers, Vishal Puppala, Rohan Rai and Cyrus Zhou.

No. 3: Mia Bloss, Noah Dinitz, Aryaman Jaiswal and Hannah Manoj.

Washington University

Brookings Hall at Washington University.

(Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com)

 Christian Gooden,
