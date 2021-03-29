Three teams representing Washington U. in 'Quiz Bowl'

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

After competing in Quiz Bowl, look at all the good things that happened to "Jeopardy!" superstar Ken Jennings.

Who knows, game-show fame and fortune may be in the offing for any of the 13 Washington University students who, like Jennings in his day, will head (virtually) to the contest next month to test their mettle.