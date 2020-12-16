Three Washington U. professors lauded for inventions

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A trio of Washington University professors has been inducted into the National Academy of Inventors.

They were among 175 individuals recognized last week for "outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development and the welfare of society."

Dr. Randall J. Bateman, a leading Alzheimer’s disease researcher, has developed specific blood tests to help scientists assess the effectiveness of experimental treatments.

The holder of 47 active or pending patents, Bateman was inducted two months ago into the National Academy of Medicine.

Virologist/immunologist Dr. Michael S. Diamond was lauded for developing research tools and drug and vaccine candidates for emerging viruses such as West Nile, Zika and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Most recently, he helped identify antibodies that are undergoing clinical testing as potential drugs for COVID-19.