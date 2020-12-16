Three Washington U. professors lauded for inventions

A trio of Washington University professors has been inducted into the National Academy of Inventors.
They were among 175 individuals recognized last week for "outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development and the welfare of society."
Dr. Randall J. Bateman, a leading Alzheimer’s disease researcher, has developed specific blood tests to help scientists assess the effectiveness of experimental treatments.
The holder of 47 active or pending patents, Bateman was inducted two months ago into the National Academy of Medicine.
Virologist/immunologist Dr. Michael S. Diamond was lauded for developing research tools and drug and vaccine candidates for emerging viruses such as West Nile, Zika and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Most recently, he helped identify antibodies that are undergoing clinical testing as potential drugs for COVID-19.
Microbiologist Scott Hultgren was recognized for his research in nonantibiotic treatments and preventives for urinary tract infections .
Hultgren's work has led to an investigational vaccine that has been allowed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in some patients.
He holds 22 U.S. patents and has four pending applications.
