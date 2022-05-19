Tilles Foundation pledges $1 million to STL holocaust museum

A $1 million donation is bound to have an impact, and a recent such pledge by the Tilles Foundation will support the new Impact Lab at the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum.
"We look forward to working together to empower future generations to create a kinder, more understanding world.” said Brian Herstig, chief executive of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis.
The foundation usually makes about $700,000 in donations each year to educational groups and those that serve children with disabilities.
Oirginally named the "Rosalie Tilles Non-sectarian Charity Fund," the foundation was created in 1926 by Andrew "Cap" Tilles, who made his fortune by owning racetracks. He named the fund in honor his mother, Rosalie Peck Tilles.
In the 1930s, the foundation donated parcels of land that eventually were developed into the two Tilles Parks, one in St. Louis and the other in Ladue.
As for the holocaust museum, at 12 Millstone Campus Drive, it now is closed for renovations and will reopen later this year.
