Tim Eby out as general manager at St. Louis Public Radio

The latest news flash from St. Louis Public Radio is that Tim Eby is no longer the general manager of the National Public Radio affiliate operated by the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

A post Thursday morning on Twitter from the account "@freepublicradio" said "Eby is out" as manager of the station, which officially is KWMU, 90.7 FM.

Eby's departure was later confirmed by a source of the Post-Dispatch.

Then on Thursday afternoon, the @freepublicradio account posted an internal memo to KWMU staffers — from UMSL vice chancellor Paul Herring — that said "Tim Eby is no longer serving" as general manager. It says that public radio consultant Tom Livingston has been appointed as the interim chief.

Eby and Herring did not return calls Thursday from the Post-Dispatch.

Some of the social media posts announcing Eby's departure were retweeted by the St. Louis Public Radio Journalists of Color (@STLPRJOCs), a group of station employees who recently had been butting heads with management.