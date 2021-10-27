Tishaura Jones plays part in Ken Burns' 'hometown' video project

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones was ready for her close-up, with none other than famed documentarian Ken Burns.

Jones is one of a number of leaders and celebrities from all 50 states who took part in the "Honor Your Hometown" project, headed up by Burns and country music artist Marty Stuart.

The video is available now to view on YouTube.

"I’m proud to highlight St. Louis’ powerful history, and join together with leaders … to demonstrate there’s more that unites us than divides us," Jones said in a statement.

Her statement goes on to say that in the area of civil right, "… our city has a long history in the fight for justice even in the face of overwhelming opposition.”

The campaign will run through Thanksgiving and features more than 150 videos.

Other participants of local interest include singer Sheryl Crow, who pays tribute to her hometown of Kennett, Missouri, and Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of President Harry Truman, who talks of his famous ancestor's love of Independence, Missouri.

For more information about the effort, please go to honoryourhometown.com.

