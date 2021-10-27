 Skip to main content
Tishaura Jones plays part in Ken Burns' 'hometown' video project
St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden announces his plan to retire.

St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura O. Jones speaks during a press conference to announce St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden's plan to retire in February 2022 at St. Louis City Hall on September 8, 2021. Photo by Michael B. Thomas

 Michael B. Thomas

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones was ready for her close-up, with none other than famed documentarian Ken Burns.

Jones is one of a number of leaders and celebrities from all 50 states who took part in the "Honor Your Hometown" project, headed up by Burns and country music artist Marty Stuart.

https://www.honoryourhometown.com/

The video is available now to view on YouTube.

"I’m proud to highlight St. Louis’ powerful history, and join together with leaders … to demonstrate there’s more that unites us than divides us," Jones said in a statement.

Her statement goes on to say that in the area of civil right, "… our city has a long history in the fight for justice even in the face of overwhelming opposition.”

The campaign will run through Thanksgiving and features more than 150 videos.

Other participants of local interest include singer Sheryl Crow, who pays tribute to her hometown of Kennett, Missouri, and Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of President Harry Truman, who talks of his famous ancestor's love of Independence, Missouri.

For more information about the effort, please go to honoryourhometown.com.

