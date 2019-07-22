Veteran radio programmer Tommy Mattern has been tuned into the No. 2 position at Hubbard Radio St. Louis.
Mattern has been named the operations manager for Hubbard's five stations in STL and will report directly to general manager John Kijowski.
The Hubbard stations are: WIL-FM 92.3 ("New Country"); KSHE-FM 94.7 ("Real Rock Radio"); WXOS-FM 101.1 ("ESPN Sports"); KPNT-FM 105.7 (“The Point”); and WARH-FM 106.5 ("The Arch").
Mattern joined Hubbard in March 2018, when the radio chain bought several stations from Emmis Communications. Until this promotion at Hubbard, Mattern had been in charge of just the two former Emmis stations, KSHE and KPNT.