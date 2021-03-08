Too live news: Times for Jones-Spencer mayoral debates are in conflict

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As two women vie to become the next St. Louis mayor, two television stations have scheduled competing — and seemingly physics-defying — broadcasts of their debates.

Both KETC (Channel 9) and KTVI (Channel 2) have set March 30 as the date for showdowns between Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones and Alderman Cara Spencer. The winner of the April 6 election will succeed Lyda Krewson as mayor.

The KETC debate is slated for 7 to 8 p.m., and the KTVI edition is set for 8 to 9 p.m.

And therein lies the rub: Both shows have been touted as being "live" broadcasts.

Assuming that human teleportation isn't available by March 30, the issue becomes how to move two bodies about 18 miles in one minute — given that the KETC show will come out of the Nine Network studios in midtown St. Louis, and the KTVI broadcast will emanate from its studios in Maryland Heights.

Amy Shaw, chief executive of Nine PBS, which runs KETC, said her station got commitments in early February from all four primary candidates, saying that the two winners would agree to a live 7 p.m. debate on March 30.