Too live news: Times for Jones-Spencer mayoral debates are in conflict

As two women vie to become the next St. Louis mayor, two television stations have scheduled competing — and seemingly physics-defying — broadcasts of their debates.
Both KETC (Channel 9) and KTVI (Channel 2) have set March 30 as the date for showdowns between Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones and Alderman Cara Spencer. The winner of the April 6 election will succeed Lyda Krewson as mayor.
The KETC debate is slated for 7 to 8 p.m., and the KTVI edition is set for 8 to 9 p.m.
And therein lies the rub: Both shows have been touted as being "live" broadcasts.
Assuming that human teleportation isn't available by March 30, the issue becomes how to move two bodies about 18 miles in one minute — given that the KETC show will come out of the Nine Network studios in midtown St. Louis, and the KTVI broadcast will emanate from its studios in Maryland Heights.
Amy Shaw, chief executive of Nine PBS, which runs KETC, said her station got commitments in early February from all four primary candidates, saying that the two winners would agree to a live 7 p.m. debate on March 30.
KTVI news director Audrey Prywitch said her station got commitments to the 8 p.m. debate from both candidates' camps shortly after the two women won the primary on March 2. Neither mentioned a conflict, she said.
And neither candidate could be reached Monday for comment.
KETC first started plugging its debate on the "Donnybrook" show Thursday night. KTVI issued a press release touting their show on Friday afternoon.
Channel 2 went as far as to bill its debate as an "exclusive, commercial-free, prime-time telecast" — even though KETC's show also will be commercial-free and in prime time, not to mention an hour earlier.
And the whole predicament has a plethora of partners.
KETC is teaming with KSDK (Channel 5) and KWMU (90.7 FM), both of which will simulcast the debate. The St. Louis American also is joining in the collaboration.
Veteran journalist Ruth Ezell, a KETC producer, will be the moderator and KSDK's Casey Nolen and KWMU's Rachel Lippmann will serve as reporters.
The KTVI broadcast also will include KPLR (Channel 11) and KMOX (1120 AM), which will simulcast the show. Other partners are the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists and the St. Louis Press Club.
KTVI anchor Jasmine Huda has been tabbed to moderate that show.
The top two vote-getters in Tuesday's four-way primary will face each other in the April 6 general election.