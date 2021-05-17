'Top Chef Junior' contestant files suit alleging Nickelodeon used her likeness without permission

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We may not be Tinseltown here in STL, but we do land the occasional entertainment lawsuit.

The local law firm of Carey, Danis and Lowe recently filed suit in St. Louis Circuit Court on behalf of Rahanna Bisseret Martinez, a young chef who was featured on "Top Chef Junior" in 2017.

The show featured 12 young chefs who competed in a fashion similar to that of the popular show "Top Chef," which features adult competitors.

STL barrister Jack Garvey, one of the attorneys listed as representing Martinez, said his firm picked up the case through a relationship it has with a Los Angeles firm.

The suit claims that Nickelodeon, a ViacomCBS International Inc. company, used Martinez's likeness without her permission.

Martinez, now 17, is an Oakland, California, native but Garvey said since the show was aired in the STL market, the courts here are an acceptable venue for filing the suit.

The other local lawyers listed on Martinez's side are Jeffrey Lowe and Paul Maddock.