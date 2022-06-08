 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tower Grove Park takes heart with Sunday 'love' festival

Tower Grove Park

Anna Scheive, left, 21, from St. Louis, and Enk Tucker, right, 25, from Augusta, Mo., enjoy the warm weather at Tower Grove Park, 4256 Magnolia Ave., on Monday, July 22, 2019. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com

 Christine Tannous

Can we get an "awww, sweet?"

Tower Grove Park — the scene of many weddings, engagements, romantic photo shoots and, shall we say, other passionate moments  throughout its history —  will hold a "Love in the Park" festival on Sunday.

The festivities will include a marriage vow renewal at 1 p.m., complete with a first dance and flower toss. Among those renewing their vows will be none other than Bill Reininger, the park's executive director.

The free event, from noon to 4 p.m., will be held at the Roman Pavilion, just west of the park's center drive. Musical performances, food, drinks and vendors will be on hand.

The park, at least in its concept, began in 1868 when wealthy merchant Henry Shaw gave 289 acres to St. Louis.

Shaw had become a proponent of a then-new philosophy in England which suggested factory workers in newly industrialized cities needed natural green spaces. And his fondness for European travel and culture is reflected in the park’s design and features, all meant to recall the walking gardens popular in Victorian England.

For more information, go to towergrovepark.org.

