Tower Grove Park takes heart with Sunday 'love' festival

Can we get an "awww, sweet?"

Tower Grove Park — the scene of many weddings, engagements, romantic photo shoots and, shall we say, other passionate moments throughout its history — will hold a "Love in the Park" festival on Sunday.

The festivities will include a marriage vow renewal at 1 p.m., complete with a first dance and flower toss. Among those renewing their vows will be none other than Bill Reininger, the park's executive director.

The free event, from noon to 4 p.m., will be held at the Roman Pavilion, just west of the park's center drive. Musical performances, food, drinks and vendors will be on hand.

The park, at least in its concept, began in 1868 when wealthy merchant Henry Shaw gave 289 acres to St. Louis.

Shaw had become a proponent of a then-new philosophy in England which suggested factory workers in newly industrialized cities needed natural green spaces. And his fondness for European travel and culture is reflected in the park’s design and features, all meant to recall the walking gardens popular in Victorian England.

For more information, go to towergrovepark.org.

