Trailer available for latest Jon Hamm film
Those clamoring for a look at the latest film featuring Jon Hamm can now check out the trailer for his latest vehicle, "Wild Mountain Thyme."

STL's No. 1 celeb has a supporting role in the movie, an adaptation of John Patrick Shanley’s Broadway hit, “Outside Mullingar.” 

The family drama set in Ireland tells the tale of "a pair of star-crossed lovers in Ireland (who) get caught up in their family's land dispute," according to IMDb.

Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt star as the love-interest leads, and Christopher Walken also lends support.

Looks like Hamm may not be the good guy in all this: He plays Dornan's American cousin who may take over the clan's family farm — and possibly Blunt's heart.

The movie is set to hit theaters and be available on demand on Dec. 11. (Trailer is available on YouTube.)

