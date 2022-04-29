Trailnet aims to provide more community rides in 2022

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Say what you will about the pandemic, but it did create a boon in bicycling.

That physical-fitness fact was not lost on the 200 or so folks who wheeled in Thursday to Trailnet's "Movers & Shakers" gala at the Third Degree Glass Factory in the Central West End.

Stephanie Hester of St. John was in attendance, along with a cluster of fellow members of Black People Bike, a group that formed in the early days of the pandemic shutdowns.

"It all came together during COVID times," Hester said, noting that the group rides a variety of trails in the metropolitan area.

"We just got a group together of like-minded people who wanted to stress health and also to let other (Black) riders know there are places to ride outside of the city limits," she said.

Trailnet CEO Cindy Merse said that in 2022, along with offering its usual array of rides, the organization wants to attract newer cyclists with shorter rides (10-15 miles) — especially routes with historical or cultural significance.

And that's where groups like Black People Bike come in, Merse said. "We're reaching out to established groups to get diverse partners. Instead of (only) creating our own rides, we're promoting their rides as well."

An example of the shorter, focused rides is one set for May 14, called "Uncivil St. Louis." The ride will feature historians at the ride's stops to provide historical Civil War information.

The roughly 11-mile ride begins at the clock tower at St. Louis University and travels to the old site of Camp Jackson, on the eastern edge of the campus. It was at that site that Union soldiers fought a group of secessionists who had camped there and were planning to raid the St. Louis arsenal.

The ride will continue to Lafayette Park; then Lyon Park on South Broadway (near the old arsenal site); and then to the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse before returning to SLU.

At the gala, the festivities wrapped up with a discussion of walking, riding and public transit conditions, moderated by Harlan Hodge of Black People Bike. Panelists were Sarah Fenske of KWMU (90.7 FM), Sarah Arnosky Ko of Greater St. Louis Inc. and Neal Richardson of St. Louis Development Corp.

In Trailnet organizational news, Kevin Hahn said he is ankling his job as policy manager at Trailnet to join Washington University's climate-change program. Justin Seaton just signed on as the group's new media communications contact.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.