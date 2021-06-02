 Skip to main content
Trailnet returns with roster of summer cycling rides
Trailnet returns with roster of summer cycling rides

Trailnet member rides

Jeff Grigg of Manchester takes a drink before the start of the ceremonies opening the McKinley Bridge Bikeway on June 7, 2008. Grigg is a member of Trailnet. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes • jborbes@post-dispatch

After missing a season of organized pedaling due to pandemic shutdowns, St. Louis-based Trailnet is giving bicyclists a chance to spin their wheels with the return of some classic community rides.

Trailnet director Cindy Mense said 2020 was a challenge for the organization, which had to rely on virtual events to stay active in the cycling community.

"We knew people were outside, and we had to find ways to stay engaged with riders and let them know we weren't shutting down," Mense said.

Trailnet CEO Cindy Mense

Trailnet CEO Cindy Mense. (Photo by Trailnet)

Back on the bicycling books this year are the following in-person rides:

Bridge Birthday Bash on June 13 at old Chain of Rocks Bridge; I Scream For Ice Cream on July 11 in Edwardsville; the Calhoun County Classic on July 31 at Pere Marquette State Park; Bottleneck Bridge on Aug. 15 in Festus; and the Giro della Montagna on Sept. 5 on The Hill in south St. Louis.

Each event has rides of varying distances, road repair and support services along the route and refreshments during and after the rides.

The year of riding virtually did help Trailnet in some areas, said Matt Hartman, the group's rides director.

"We revamped a lot of the rides. We made them more concise, which makes it easier for us to staff the rest stops and support," Hartman said.

For example, the above-mentioned classic rides do not have "century" (100 miles) rides, though Hartman noted they all have longer rides in the 60- to 80-mile range.

Go to trailnet.org or call 314-455-6329 for more information or to register.

