Trailnet returns with roster of summer cycling rides

After missing a season of organized pedaling due to pandemic shutdowns, St. Louis-based Trailnet is giving bicyclists a chance to spin their wheels with the return of some classic community rides.

Trailnet director Cindy Mense said 2020 was a challenge for the organization, which had to rely on virtual events to stay active in the cycling community.

"We knew people were outside, and we had to find ways to stay engaged with riders and let them know we weren't shutting down," Mense said.

Back on the bicycling books this year are the following in-person rides: