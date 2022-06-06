Trial began Monday in suit against KTRS, involving 'Frank O. Pinion'

EDITOR'S NOTE: This version notes that Craddock was dismissed from the 2017 lawsuit in December.

The latest talk show involving Frank O. Pinion is taking place this week in a St. Louis County courtroom.

Although dismissed as a defendant four years after it was filed in 2017, the longtime talk-radio fixture (real name: John Craddock) is central to allegations made in 2017 by a former staffer on the show.

The suit now names KTRS as the sole defendant, claiming the station did not "exercise reasonable care to prevent Craddock from disclosing private information."

The trial began Monday with St. Louis County Circuit Judge Stanley Wallach presiding. The lawsuit asks for "in excess of" $50,000.

The former staffer, who worked 19 years for Craddock, alleges that the host talked repeatedly on KTRS (550 AM) about the fact that the man had entered a substance abuse rehab facility.

The plaintiff claims Craddock talked about the subject at least six times in the two weeks the man was in rehab in August 2017.

The man is identified in the suit as "John Doe," as a judge's ruling notes that use of his name could lead to further embarrassment and damage future employment.

Craddock was the afternoon jock at KTRS for about 20 years, but left in 2018. He then worked at KFNS (590 AM) until October 2020.

