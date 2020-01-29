Trinity Episcopal in CWE gets national honor for gay rights role

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Trinity Episcopal Church in the Central West End has been named to the National Register of Historic Places for its significance in LGBT history.

A dedication ceremony, which will include installing a plaque on the exterior of the church at 600 North Euclid Avenue, will be June 13. It is the only LGBT-related site in Missouri.

Trinity’s support of the LGBT community dates back to 1969, when it served as the first meeting place for the Mandrake Society, STL's first gay rights organization, said Steven Brawley, founder of the LGBT History Project in St. Louis.

The church also is being recognized for its early support of gay rights and its compassionate response to the first AIDS patients in the 1980s.

Trinity was founded in 1855 and has been at the corner of Euclid and Washington avenues since 1935. The current rector is the Rev. Jon Stratton.

The recognition is part of an effort by the U.S. Department of the Interior to document a more complete story of the nation's gay rights movement.

