Trudy Busch Valentine garners model support from Karlie Kloss

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A campaign event Thursday for U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine featured our fair burg’s favorite supermodel Karlie Kloss, a handful of college students and the standard political talking points.

But tucked into all the orchestrated goings-on were two rarities, one star turn and a genuine moment.

As to the rare: In a pair of generally unheard-of happenings, the political candidate arrived early to the event and the celebrity arrived on time.

Valentine, a Democrat, is up against state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, to succeed Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate.

She already was at her Webster Groves field office by at least 8:45 a.m.; and Kloss, a Webster Groves High grad who became a Victoria Secrets and fashion runway star, drove up right at the top of the hour.

Then for about 45 minutes, the two marquee players discussed a variety of topics with the students, most specifically abortion rights and mental health.

In one humorous exchange, Kloss said, “I’m not planning on getting into politics.”

To which Valentine replied, without missing beat, “Well I certainly wasn’t planning to either.”

After the official event wrapped up and the selfies-with-Karlie sessions drew to a close, Kloss was asked what brought her back to her hometown, other than the campaign event.

An instant after that question was posed, two of Kloss’ assistants hurried forward to make it crystal clear that Kloss had not planned to do any “formal interviews.”

“But if you’d like to submit some questions in writing ...,” one handler said.

After some tense on-site negotiations, it was agreed that we could report that Kloss also was in town to “visit family and friends.”

Conversely, Valentine had time to talk — even outside of the earshot of several staffers.

When asked about her candid approach to telling people, including the gathered students, about her eldest son, Matt, dying in 2020 of an opioid overdose, Busch said it has been an eye-opening experience.

“I’ve had people come up to me (while campaigning) and tell me about how they lost someone” to opioids, said Busch.

“It kills me to think about it and I’ll never get over it,” she said about her son’s death. “But you can either become more bitter or become more caring.”