The man named to succeed outgoing U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats has a sister in St. Louis.
U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, a Republican from Texas, is the younger brother of Kathleen "Kitty" Ratcliffe, president of the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission.
President Donald Trump said Sunday he would nominate John Ratcliffe to the post.
An acting director will be named to manage intelligence operations after Coats steps down Aug. 15 and while the Senate considers John Ratcliffe’s nomination, Trump said.
By law, the director is the president’s top intelligence adviser and oversees all U.S. intelligence agencies. Coats, a former Indiana senator, often was at odds with Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election.
By contrast, according to the L.A. Times, John Ratcliffe "is a prominent critic of former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and his investigation" into Russia's meddling in U.S. elections. He accused Mueller of overstepping his authority by declaring Trump was not exonerated of obstruction of justice.
A former federal prosecutor, the 53-year-old John Ratcliffe was first elected to Congress in 2014.
At that time, the Post-Dispatch reported that Kitty Ratcliffe took to Twitter to say: "My baby brother is a new US Congressman," and added the hashtag "#proud."
Kitty Ratcliffe, who could not be reached for comment Monday morning, has helmed the STL tourism organization, aka Explore St. Louis, since 2006.