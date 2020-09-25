Tweet this: Dick Durbin, Roy Blunt among most-stressed tweeters

Lots of stress in the ol' Midwest — or so it seems by looking at the Twitter posts of U.S. senators.
A study by SHL, which bills itself as a talent innovation company, shows that Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin, a Democrat, and Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican, were ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively, when it comes to being the most-stressed politicians.
To give those rankings some perspective, Republican President Donald Trump came in at No. 5 on the list.
SHL used a tool called TensiStrength, which purports to detect stress by finding "words related to stress, frustration, anxiety, anger and negativity."
According to the analysis, 34.5% of Durbin's tweets classify as "stressed," while 33.9% of Blunt's tweets fall into that category. (Again for comparison, Trump's rate was 32.1%.)
The study shows that Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, is the most stressed of all U.S. senators, with a rate of 35.9%.
The state with the coolest pair of senatorial pols, at least on social media, is South Dakota. Their U.S. senators, Mike Rounds and John Thune, both Republicans, were No. 91 and 97, respectively.
