The glammy world of high fashion has been both surprised and teased by none other than STL's own social media mogul, Jack Dorsey.
In a report from GQ, Twitter CEO Dorsey, a 1995 grad of Bishop DuBourg High, showed up at Paris Fashion Week and set the wardrobe wags writing.
"Of all the radical surprises that Paris Fashion Week brought us ... perhaps the most radical was the sight of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sitting in the front row at Dior, Rick Owens, and Celine," the fashion publication reported Friday.
"Attending fashion week is a bold declaration of fashion fandom, undertaken only by the most clothing-obsessed athletes and musicians ...," wrote Rachel Tashjian. "But corporate dudes, especially from the tech world, aren’t a common sight."
The piece points out that Dorsey was seated next to LVHM chairman Bernard Arnault, head of the corporation that owns Dior and Celine.
"So what was Dorsey doing there?" the author asked. "Could it be that Dorsey is planning some kind of partnership with LVMH or the fashion industry?"
As in all meaty dramas, the question remains unanswered.